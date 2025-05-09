North Goa collectorate receives bomb threat email; police evacuate building

Panaji, May 9 (PTI) The collectorate in North Goa received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning, prompting the police to evacuate the building and search the premises, an official said.

Talking to reporters, additional collector (North) Mahadev Araundekar said his office had received an email from a sender identified as Utpal Laxman Rao, who threatened a blast at the building if it is not vacated by 3.30 pm.

He said, "We read the email sent on the official address in the morning and immediately informed the police." A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Panaji) Sudesh Naik evacuated the building, and the bomb detection disposal squad (BDDS) was called in to search the premises.

"We are not leaving anything to chance. A similar email was sent to the deputy collector's office in Mapusa city in the past. But it turned out to be a hoax," a senior police officer said.

He said the police will ensure the building is safe before allowing the staff to resume work. PTI RPS ARU