North Indian arts grace ‘Brahmotsavams’ in Tirumala

Tirupati, Sep 26 (PTI) The annual ‘Brahmotsavams’ at Sri Venkateswara temple here featured a vibrant blend of traditional performances, with several art forms from North India such as Chhau and Garba providing a special attraction.

The performances were held as part of the nine-day spiritual extravaganza, enhancing the grandeur of the festival.

“Chhau, Jhakri and Satriya, besides the famous Garba and Lavni captivated devotees during the cultural fiesta held on Thursday evening in front of Hamsa Vahanam in Tirumala,” said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) press release on Thursday night.

Likewise, percussion (drum) performances from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh resonated through the venue.

Artists from West Bengal performed ‘Radha Krishna Rasaleela’ which was well-received by the devotees.

At the Mahathi auditorium in Tirupati, several artists performed Bharatanatyam under the auspices of TTD Dharmic projects.

Cultural programmes were held at Ramachandra Pushkarini and Annamacharya Kalamandiram.

Other dance performances included Hanuman Chaleesa, Deepam dance, kolatams and many more, featuring 21 teams and 536 artists in total.

The nine-day annual ‘Brahmotsavams’ kicked off in Tirumala on September 24. PTI STH ROH