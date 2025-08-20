North Kashmir Range DIG reviews counter-terrorism preparedness in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) A senior police officer on Wednesday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district to review the security scenario and assess the preparedness on the counter-terrorism front, officials said.

"Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range (NKR), Maqsood-ul-Zaman, today visited Kupwara district to review the prevailing security scenario and assess the preparedness of the forces on the counter-terrorism front," an official said.

During his visit, Zaman inspected various operational units and held a series of interactions with the officers, including Kupwara SSP Ghulam Jeelani.

"At the SOG camp Lolab, the DIG chaired a meeting with the forces to listen to their issues and grievances. Several matters related to the welfare and operational needs were resolved on the spot, while directions were issued for early redressal of the remaining concerns," the official said.

On counter-terrorism preparedness, Zaman carried out a detailed on-ground assessment to ensure smooth and hassle-free operational functioning in the district.

A comprehensive presentation on terrorism and security-related challenges was presented by Kupwara ASP Syed Javaid, who is also the SP (Operations), Kupwara.

The presentation covered the recent threat perceptions, operational strategies and area domination plans.

"The issues were discussed threadbare and emphasis was laid on maintaining high operational alertness, intelligence sharing and coordination among all the security stakeholders," the official said.

The DIG later visited Dardpora Lolab, where he took a first-hand stock of field operations and reviewed the deployment patterns in the sensitive areas.

He also interacted with the field officers and jawans, and appreciated their dedication and commitment towards maintaining peace and stability in the region, the officials said.

Addressing the officers, Zaman stressed the need for people-friendly policing alongside firm action against elements inimical to peace.

He also highlighted the importance of community engagement, confidence-building measures and continuous training of personnel to meet the evolving challenges. PTI MIJ ARI