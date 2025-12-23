North Paravoor native moves HC alleging IPS officers’ links in Sabarimala gold loss case

Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) A North Paravoor native on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court to implead himself in the petition filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, which seeks a CBI probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold loss case.
The impleading petition was filed by M R Ajayan, an editor of a news firm, who has approached courts in several sensitive cases in the past.
In his petition, Ajayan alleged that senior IPS officers P Vijayan and S Sreejith have links with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, in the Sabarimala gold loss case.
He also alleged that IPS officer Harisankar is the son of former Travancore Devaswom Board member K P Sankardas.
"They are deliberately obstructing the special investigation team from conducting a fair, impartial, and effective investigation in the case," Ajayan alleged.
He urged the court to transfer the investigation to a specialised central agency such as the CBI for an effective probe.
Meanwhile, a division bench comprising Justice A Muhammed Mustaque and Justice P M Manoj considered Chandrasekhar’s petition and the impleading plea on Tuesday.
The court decided to take up both petitions for further consideration after the Christmas vacation.
Currently, the SIT, constituted as per the direction of the Kerala High Court, is probing two cases related to the Sabarimala gold loss incident, and the team has arrested nine persons, including two former TDB presidents.