North Tech Symposium: Technological demonstrations 'much better' this year, says Northern Army commander

Jagti (Jammu), Sep 11 (PTI) The technological demonstrations at this year's North Tech Symposium, dedicated to addressing operational challenges and procuring state of the art equipment for the army, are "much better" than last year, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday.

Speaking at the three-day event that began here on Monday, Dwivedi said the army procured 256 indigenous items for defence and security needs at the last North Tech Symposium held in May 2022 and expects to acquire more equipment this time.

"It is time for the industry and military to sit together to know about the requirements and each other. Last time when we carried out the North Tech Symposium, after that we procured 256 items," he told PTI.

This time we are looking to acquire more equipment, he said, adding "The best part is that this time, the technological demonstrations are much better than last time".

Replying to a question about the army allowing companies to carry out trials, he said, "Earlier it was difficult to get permissions. Now the army headquarters has allowed the command headquarters to give permissions. Similarly, firing ranges have allowed to carry out trials".

He said when the companies will come for trials, the army will suggest the changes and improvements needed.

"Once they go back and upgrade equipment, it will get inducted," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be among the dignitaries to attend the symposium being organised by the army.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the symposium.

"The symposium has come at a time of challenges like artificial intelligence and others," Lt General Kumar said, adding that it will serve as a platform for churning out new ideas and building partnerships.

State of art technologies for the defence sector will be showcased as the Union government is giving a push to the industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and defence exports have risen to an all-time high, he said. Around 180 companies, including 50 start-ups, will showcase their military equipment with cutting-edge technologies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The equipment will address the operational challenges faced by the Northern Command and other army formations in the country at the event, they added. The symposium facilitates a structured approach to product evaluation, prioritisation, and acquisition while contributing actionable inputs for procurement plans, they said. PTI AB RHL