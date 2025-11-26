North Tripura district committee secy among 4 CPI(M) workers injured in attack

Agartala, Nov 26 (PTI) Four CPI(M) workers, including the party’s North Tripura district committee secretary Amitabha Datta, were injured on Wednesday when unidentified miscreants attacked a party’s rally in Dharmanagar, police said.

The incident came a day after unknown attackers allegedly attempted to set fire to the Congress district headquarters in Dharmanagar town, escalating political tension.

"The injured CPI(M) activists were taken to the Dharmanagar district hospital after the incident. Their condition is stable", sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Dharmanagar, Jayanta Karmakar, said.

Around 15–20 CPI(M) leaders and supporters were holding a rally under the banner of the All India Krishak Sabha (AIKS) as part of a nationwide programme when the attack took place.

"Suddenly, around 150 unknown miscreants attacked the rally with bamboo sticks. Four CPI(M) workers, including district committee secretary Amitabha Datta, were injured. They are admitted to the district health facility," the SDPO said.

He added that no case had been lodged so far, and security in the area has been intensified to prevent further escalation.

Strongly criticising the attack, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that at least seven party activists were injured.

"BJP goons carried out the attack on CPI(M) workers in the presence of police in Dharmanagar town. This happened despite Chief Minister Manik Saha’s claims about improved law and order. I appeal to democratic-minded people to resist such activities of the saffron party," he said.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha also condemned the previous night’s alleged attempt by BJP workers to torch the Congress district office.

"BJP supporters tried to set the district Congress headquarters on fire on Tuesday night, but local people saved our party office. I request police to take action against those who are behind the act", he said. PTI PS MNB