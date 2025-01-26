Northbound bridge linking Coastal Road with Bandra-Worli Sea Link inaugurated

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present on the occasion.

Along with the bridge, the chief minister inaugurated three interchanges, which will provide connectivity for vehicles moving to areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.

The coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 am to midnight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release on Friday said, adding the northbound bridge will be opened for the public from January 27.

In the absence of the northbound bridge, both north as well as south bound traffic was directed on the southbound bridge, which was opened for the public a few months back, it said.

The northbound bridge is 827 metres long, with 699 metres over the sea and a 128-metre access road.

The bridge includes a 143-metre long, 27-metre wide and 31-metre high 'Bo Arch String Girder' weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons, the release said.

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases to provide faster access from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, stretching from Nariman Point to Dahisar.

Almost 94 per cent construction of the first phase of the coastal road, covering a 10.58-km-stretch from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg to Worli-Bandra Sea Link, has been completed, the release said.

More than 50 lakh vehicles have used the coastal road route from March 12 to December 31, 2024, with the daily average being 18,000-20,000 vehicles, it added.

Shinde is the guardian minister of Mumbai city. Shelar is the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, while Lodha is the co-guardian minister. PTI MR GK