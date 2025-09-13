Northeast becoming peaceful now thanks to PM Modi, says Tripura CM

Gandhinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday hailed the Narendra Modi government for its efforts to establish peace in the northeast and for ushering in the era of development.

While Manipur is settled and the situation there is very good, Tripura has become a terror-free state, said Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Saha's comments come on a day PM Modi is visiting Manipur, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago. He addressed a public rally virtually from Lengpui Airport near the Mizoram capital and launched projects of Rs 9,000 crore.

Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on September 22, when he will inaugurate development projects at the Tripureshwari temple and offer prayers, said Saha.

Saha was the chief guest at the 2nd International Forensic Odontology Conference at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

"PM Modi always wants peace and development in the northeast, and his HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways) model is transforming the region. Previous prime ministers were not serious about the northeast and didn't try to improve the situation. Our Prime Minister visited the northeast more than 60 times," said Saha while interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

The Tripura chief minister stated that only an atmosphere of violence prevailed in the northeast in the past which has now become peaceful after several efforts.

"Because of the centre's effort, Tripura is a terrorist-free state now. Peace prevailed following an accord with terrorist groups. The law and order situation has been improved," he added.

Saha said a network of railways, airways, and the internet has been developed in the northeast.

"Earlier, the region was called the seven states. Now, along with Sikkim, the prime minister has named that region as 'Ashtlakshmi.' Until this 'Ashtlakshmi' is developed, there will be a problem in the development of India," he added.

Saha said the prime minister will visit Tripura on September 22.

"Tripureshwari Temple in Tripura is one of the 51 Shaktipeethas, which we have developed as per the wishes of the Prime Minister. He will inaugurate the temple and perform puja-archana," he added. PTI Cor KA PD NSK