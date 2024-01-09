Northeast being cited as example of Modi's development model: Jitendra Singh

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) PM Narendra Modi's governance reforms have helped in "mainstreaming" the Northeast, which is now being cited as an example of his development model, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the regional conference organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in Guwahati, he said that path-breaking decisions were taken by the Modi government for the development of the Northeast and the impact of those were now visible in the quality of life of the people of the region.

"The reforms were brought in by the central government for ease of governance and ease of delivery of service. Northeast today is being cited as an example of Modi's development model," said Singh, the MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"Mainstreaming has to happen at the level of thoughts and best practices with the best example being the Swachhata campaign when Rs 1,162 crore was raised by just selling garbage, which brought positive changes across the country," he added.

Singh said several districts of the region have received the PM's Award for excellence.

The two-day conference was organised on e-governance.

Singh also spoke on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and said, "It is not only a means of involving citizens but also to bind the entire country. Initiatives such as the Civil Services Day, Good Governance Index and regional conferences have given a massive outreach to the Northeast." "Under the leadership of the prime minister, the government is making several strides in the field of IT and new age technologies for better delivery of good governance to citizens," he added.

The objective of the conference was to bring national and state level public administration organisations on the same platform to share experiences in innovations in public administration, transforming future public solutions for improving quality of life, good governance, e-Governance, digital governance, among others, according to an official statement. PTI DG DG SOM