Northeast central to India's growth story: Union minister Sekhar

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Monday underscored the transformative role of culture, connectivity and water conservation in shaping the country’s future.

Addressing the Nagaland State-Level Launching Programme of Watershed Mahotsav 2025 at Naga Solidarity Park, here, Sekhar highlighted the Centre's renewed focus on the Northeast, stating that before the Modi government, the region was largely viewed as a frontier.

"Modiji brought the Northeast to the centre of India’s growth story," he said, citing rapid improvements in railways, highways and digital connectivity that are opening new opportunities in agriculture, tourism and employment.

Pointing to Nagaland’s natural resources—cobalt, crude oil, spices—and its English-language advantage, the Union minister of state for communications and rural development said identifying such strengths became possible due to Modi’s vision.

He added that his remarks were heartfelt and not political rhetoric, noting that he serves in the NDA as a minister from the Telugu Desam Party.

Sekhar stressed that water security is now national security, warning that India’s declining per capita water availability places it in the "water-stressed" category.

He highlighted the outcomes of watershed development under PM Krishi Sanchayi Vajra (PMKSY), noting six-fold economic returns, a 70 per cent rise in farmers’ income, 40 per cent increase in milk production and a threefold rise in groundwater levels in project areas.

The minister emphasised the Centre’s preferential funding pattern for the Northeast, where 90 per cent of project costs are borne by the government of India, compared to 60 per cent in other states. He urged the state government and communities to make optimal use of this support.

Commending Nagaland’s progress, he said 14 watershed projects worth Rs 140 crore have been approved for the state, with Rs 80 crore already released.

He praised the renovation of 555 water harvesting structures, benefiting 6,500 farmers, and the restoration of 120 natural springs.

Having visited the Hornbill Festival on Sunday, Sekhar described it as "the heartbeat of Nagaland" and a powerful symbol of India’s unity in diversity.

The gathering of Naga tribes, he said, reflects "unity without uniformity".

He added that as traditional practices fade nationwide, Hornbill continues to stand as a torchbearer of heritage while embracing a modern future, with Naga youth gaining growing global recognition.

Nagaland advisor for land resources and MLA G. Ikuto Zhimomi said Watershed Mahotsav 2025 aims to reinforce collaborative efforts among government agencies, local communities and stakeholders towards natural resource conservation and climate-resilient livelihoods.