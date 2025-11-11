Northeast Frontier Railway intensify security arrangements in wake of Delhi blast

Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday intensified security arrangements across stations and trains in the wake of the powerful blast near Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.

All RPF units are on alert, and additional deployment of security personnel has been made at sensitive and vulnerable locations throughout the zone, they said.

Dog squads have also been mobilised to assist in security operations, while intensive anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at stations, railway premises and trains, an official release said.

Monitoring through CCTV surveillance systems has been strengthened, with round-the-clock observation of station premises and platforms, it said.

The RPF is also closely coordinating with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security agencies to ensure seamless information sharing and effective joint action wherever required, the release said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring many. PTI DG RBT