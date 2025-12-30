Northeast Frontier Railways introduced 11 new trains in 2025

Guwahati, Dec 30 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) in 2025 has introduced 11 new trains, including the first ones connecting Mizoram, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new services have improved passenger convenience and enhanced rail connectivity across the Northeast and adjoining areas, it said.

Mizoram was put on the country's rail map in September, with the Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express commencing weekly services. The Guwahati-Sairang Express was introduced as a daily service, and the Kolkata-Sairang Express started operating on a tri-weekly basis.

The Guwahati-North Lakhimpur Jan Shatabdi Express was introduced on a bi-weekly basis, and the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger on a daily basis. The Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express was introduced as a tri-weekly service.

Among the other trains introduced were Sealdah-Jalpaiguri Road Weekly Express, Danapur-Jogbani Vande Bharat Express operating six days a week, Erode-Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express on a weekly basis, and the daily Siliguri-Katihar Express.

The Darjeeling-Ghum-Darjeeling toy train service was also introduced, catering to tourism and heritage travel requirements, the statement said. PTI SSG SSG SOM