Northeast Frontier Railway's solar power capacity rises to 11.95 mw

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has installed a cumulative rooftop solar capacity of 11.95 mw, a statement said on Wednesday.

The installations have been made at important stations, offices, workshops and service buildings across Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions, it said.

The NFR now generates about 8.98 lakh units of solar energy per month, with an estimated average savings of Rs 66 lakh, it added.

Work is in progress to enhance the solar power generation capacity to 38 mw, the statement said. PTI DG DG SOM