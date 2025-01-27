Northeast monsoon ceased over south peninsular India: Met Department

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Monday said that the northeast monsoon has ceased over south peninsular India, including Andhra Pradesh.

The Met Department noted that the northeast monsoon ceased over Kerala - Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry- Karaikal, Rayalaseema and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from today.

"No significant rainfall activity over the southeast peninsula during the past two days. In the lower levels, dry winds from northern India are prevailing over the region. Considering the above points, the Northeast Monsoon rains have ceased ¦from today," said the Met Department in a release.

According to the Met Department, lower tropospheric north easterly and easterly winds will prevail over the southern state and Yanam.

Further, it forecast shallow fog in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from January 28 to 29. PTI STH KH