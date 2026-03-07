Northeast now defined by opportunity, not distance from Delhi: Radhakrishnan

Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday asserted that the Northeast is no longer defined by its geographical distance from the national capital, but by its proximity to new economic opportunities.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the Mizoram University (MZU) here, the Vice President noted the shift in the region's development narrative over the last decade and credited the Centre's focus on the 'Act East' policy.

He said that infrastructure milestones, such as the recently inaugurated Bairabi-Sairang railway line, alongside central schemes such as UDAN (regional connectivity) and PM-DevINE, are successfully integrating the region into the national mainstream.

Congratulating the graduating students, Radhakrishnan urged them to view themselves as the "architects of Viksit Bharat (developed India)".

He remarked that the university, situated in the scenic hills of Aizawl, stands as a testament to the transformative power of education when rooted in peace and purpose.

"The youth of the Northeast must look beyond seeking employment and instead focus on creating it," the Vice President said.

He identified tourism, bamboo-based industries, organic agriculture, handicrafts, and digital services as key sectors where the region holds a competitive global advantage.

Addressing social challenges, Radhakrishnan expressed grave concern over the "menace of drug abuse" among the youth.

He called for a disciplined and purposeful lifestyle, urging the graduating students to lead the fight against substance abuse in their communities.

He advised the responsible use of social media and urged the youth to harness digital tools for social good rather than falling prey to their distractions.

Radhakrishnan also lauded Mizoram's environmental consciousness and the university's initiative to operate substantially on solar energy.

The event was also attended by Mizoram Governor and Chief Rector of MZU, Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Vice Chancellor Professor Dibakar Chandra Deka. PTI CORR ACD