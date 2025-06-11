Northeast NSS Fest begins in Kohima

Kohima, Jun 11 (PTI) The Northeast National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival began in Kohima on Wednesday, celebrating the spirit of unity, service, and cultural diversity.

The five-day festival, being held at Dzüü Resort in Rüsoma Village, has brought together over 300 NSS volunteers and officials from across the region. However, Mizoram's delegation was unable to attend the programme due to unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio hailed it as a meaningful platform for youth engagement, cultural exchange, and community leadership.

"The youth are the heartbeat of any nation. This festival is not just a gathering, it is a celebration of our shared humanity, our diverse cultures, and our common aspirations," Rio said.

Emphasising the rich cultural tapestry of the Northeast, he urged participants to take pride in their heritage while fostering national unity.

He lauded volunteers for their work in health camps, disaster relief, cleanliness drives, and blood donations, hailing them as "nation-building in action".

Drawing from his own childhood, the CM shared how values of discipline and service shaped his journey and encouraged young people to embrace similar principles.

He proposed a rotational model for hosting the NSS festival, to give each northeastern state a chance to showcase its distinct culture and deepen inter-state collaboration.

"Let us remember that service to man is service to god. Giving should become a tradition, a culture," Rio said.

The festival would feature cultural programmes, community service projects, leadership workshops, and inter-state interactions.