Northeast on course to become engine of growth of 21st century: Arunachal Deputy CM

Itanagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday asserted that the northeast witnessed massive development after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014, projecting the region as the “engine of growth of the 21st century”.

The northeast, “neglected for decades by the previous Congress regime”, has received attention from the Centre in the past 11 years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on a roadmap for holistic development of the states in the region, he said.

Mein was speaking at a function here to celebrate 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

“The Congress framed the Look East Policy, but didn’t implement it on the ground. PM Modi transformed the concept through policies like Act East, Act Fast and Act First, for rapid and inclusive development in the region,” he said.

Mein claimed that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, ‘bandh’ culture and insurgency declined significantly, with a 71 per cent drop in violent incidents, and an estimated 86 per cent reduction in civilian casualties.

“Over 10,500 insurgents have surrendered in the last decade, bringing lasting peace in the northeast. The border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is nearly resolved except for a few areas, while the same between Assam and Meghalaya has been settled in six of the 12 disputed areas,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister said under the NDA regime, more than 5,000 km of national highways are under construction in the northeast, while several major bridges, pending construction for years, have been completed.

Ten new greenfield airports have also been constructed in the region over the last 11 years, he pointed out.