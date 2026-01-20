Northeast should be called land-linked instead of landlocked: Mizoram minster

Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Tuesday said the Northeast should be called land-linked instead of landlocked, as the region has witnessed improved connectivity over the years.

Speaking at an international conference on the Northeast at Christ University in Bengaluru, she said the region has now been well connected due to the Agartala-Akhaura railway line, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the Asian Highway, according to an official statement issued in Aizawl.

The minister urged the youths to refer to the Northeast as a land-linked instead of a landlocked region from now on, it said.

Lalrinpuii said digital democracy and technological advancements, such as 4G and 5G connectivity, have enabled students living in remote areas of Mizoram to get the same set of skills and knowledge as received and afforded by those in Bengaluru.

She said the rich traditions and cultures of the Northeast are now valuable intellectual properties in the growing competitive world economy and should no longer be preserved only in museums.

"There is growing demand for our handloom and handicraft products as well as our medicinal herbs worldwide, and their value has immensely increased," she said.

Lalrinpuii said eco-tourism, carbon credits and clean energy should be the primary focus of the region. PTI CORR SOM