Northeast suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, now nation's growth engine: PM

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the northeastern region earlier suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, but has now transformed into country's growth engine due to efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

During his second visit to Mizoram after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi launched projects worth Rs 9,000 crore, and addressed a public rally virtually from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl as he could not reach the venue, Lammual Ground in the heart of the city, due to heavy rain.

Modi also flagged off the maiden Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi and other strategic projects to augment rail, highways, energy and sports infrastructure.

"Northeast suffered heavily due to vote bank politics practiced by some political parties. Our approach is different – those neglected before are at the forefront now, those marginalised earlier are in the mainstream at present. Mizoram has now emerged as a key driver of the nation's growth as the Centre has been working for the region's development for the last 11 years," the PM said.

He said Mizoram plays a major role in the Centre's 'Act East' policy and the Kaladan multimodal transit project and railway lines will connect the state with Southeast Asia.

Unveiling the Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang line, which integrated landlocked Mizoram fully with the country's railway network, the PM said it was a historic day for the state as 51.38-km-long stretch would connect the state capital Aizawl with major metropolises.

He said the project, which was implemented by overcoming various challenges and difficult terrains, would revolutionise people's lives in the state and become a lifeline for transportation.

The PM also flagged off three new express trains connecting Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata.

"Enhanced connectivity will strengthen educational, cultural and economic ties across Northeast, and create jobs and boost tourism," he said.

Modi said people of Mizoram have contributed greatly to India, whether in the freedom movement or nation building.

"The Centre has worked towards ensuring all-round connectivity in the Northeast – be it internet, power, infrastructure or through air. Now, we will introduce helicopter services here to augment rural connectivity," he said.

He said that the National Sports Policy would open doors of opportunities for players of Mizoram, which has produced many sportspersons.

"India is becoming an important global hub for sports, and Mizoram has a wonderful tradition in sports," the PM added.

The PM said that the Northeast is becoming a major hub for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 startups and 25 incubators operating in the region.

The government's focus is also on augmenting education infrastructure and work has started to empower them through six more Eklavya schools in Mizoram in addition to the existing 11, Modi said.

"I urge investors to tap the region's potential at the 'Rising North East' summit... Under the 'local for vocal' initiative, efforts are on to boost the marketing of Mizoram's bamboo, organic ginger, turmeric and banana," he said.

On the new GST rates, he said the reforms have lowered taxes on many products, which will make life easier for the masses.

The reforms would make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper and prices of vehicles are also seeing a reduction, Modi said.

"Before 2014, essentials such as toothpaste, soap and oil were taxed at 27 per cent; today only 5 per cent GST is applicable. After September 22, cement and construction material will also become cheaper," he said.

During the Congress rule, medicines and insurance policies were heavily taxed and healthcare was expensive, but today these have become affordable, he said.

The PM said India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, which is the fastest among major global economies.

On Operation Sindoor, he said the country's soldiers "taught a lesson to those sponsoring terror", and 'Made in India' weapons played a major role in it.

Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at Lammual Ground.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects including Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The 45-km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, aims to decongest Aizawl, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station, among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around one-and-a-half hours.

The Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road will strengthen connectivity with the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei Highway, an official statement said, adding the Khankawn-Rongura Road will provide horticulture farmers better access to markets.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge, which will support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan multimodal transit framework.

He also laid the foundation stone of a 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

He inaugurated a residential school at Kawrthah in Mamit district, which will benefit over 10,000 children, it said.

Modi had last visited Mizoram in December 2017 during which he commissioned the 60-megawatt Tuirial hydroelectric project near Saipum village in Kolasib district.