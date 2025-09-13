Northeast suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics: PM Modi

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the northeastern region earlier suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, but is now being transformed into the country's growth engine due to efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

During his second visit to Mizoram after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi launched projects worth Rs 9,000 crore, and addressed a public rally virtually from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl as he could not reach the venue, Lammual Ground in the heart of the city, due to heavy rain.

Modi also flagged off the maiden Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi and other strategic projects to augment rail, highways, energy and sports infrastructure.

"For a long time, some political parties in our country practiced vote-bank politics. Their focus was always on places that had more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude.

"But our approach is very different -- those who were earlier neglected are at the forefront now. Those who were once marginalised are now in the mainstream. For the past 11 years, we have been working for the development of the Northeast, and the region is becoming the growth engine of India," the PM said.

He said Mizoram plays a major role in the Centre's 'Act East' policy and the Kaladan multimodal transit project and railway lines will connect the state with Southeast Asia.

Unveiling the Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang line, which integrated landlocked Mizoram fully with the country's railway network, the PM said it was a historic day for the state as the 51.38-km-long stretch would connect the state capital Aizawl with major metropolises.

He said the project, which was implemented by overcoming various challenges and difficult terrains, would revolutionise people's lives in the state and become a lifeline for transportation.

The PM also flagged off three new express trains connecting Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

"This is not just a railway connection, it is a lifeline of transformation. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation. People will be able to access more options for education and healthcare. This will also create employment opportunities in tourism, transport and hospitality sectors," he said.

"Whether it was the freedom movement or nation-building, the people of Mizoram always come forward to contribute. Today, the state is playing an important role in India's development journey," Modi said.

The Centre has worked towards ensuring all-round connectivity in the Northeast -- be it internet, power, infrastructure or through air, he said.

"Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel. Soon, helicopter services will begin here. This will improve access to remote areas of the state," he added.

He said that the National Sports Policy would open doors of opportunities for players of Mizoram, which has produced many sportspersons.

"India is quickly becoming an important hub for global sports. This is also creating a sports economy in the country. Mizoram has a wonderful tradition of sports, producing many champions in football and other sports," the PM added.

The PM said that the Northeast is becoming a major hub for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 startups and 25 incubators operating in the region.

The government's focus is also on augmenting education infrastructure and work has started to empower them through six more Eklavya schools in Mizoram in addition to the existing 11, Modi said.

"I urge investors to tap the region's potential at the 'Rising North East' summit... Under the 'local for vocal' initiative, efforts are on to boost the marketing of Mizoram's bamboo, organic ginger, turmeric and banana," he said.

On the new GST rates, he said the reforms have lowered taxes on many products, which will make life easier for the masses.

The reforms would make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper and prices of vehicles are also seeing a reduction, Modi said.

"Before 2014, even daily essentials like toothpaste, soap and oil were taxed at 27 per cent. Today, only 5 per cent GST is applicable. During the Congress rule, medicines, test kits and insurance policies were heavily taxed. That's why healthcare was expensive and insurance was out of reach for ordinary families. But today, all these have become affordable," he said.

The PM said that the nation's economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, adding that it means India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

"During Operation Sindoor, you all saw how our soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsor terror. The whole nation was filled with a sense of pride about our armed forces. 'Made in India' weapons played a significant role in protecting our country during the operation. The growth of our economy and manufacturing sector is very important for our national security," he asserted.

Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at Lammual Ground.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The 45-km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, aims to decongest Aizawl, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station, among others.