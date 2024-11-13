Northeast to become growth powerhouse of India: Sukanta Majumdar

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday stated that the Northeast will become a "development powerhouse for the country soon." Speaking on the sidelines of the North East Trade and Investment Roadshow in Hyderabad, Majumdar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the North Eastern states by allocating funds, improving connectivity, and constructing 17 new airports.

These efforts, he added, will lead to increased investments in the region.

"To attract new investments to the North Eastern states, we organised today's roadshow in Hyderabad. With the support of the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (MDoNER) and the cooperation of North Eastern state governments, the Northeast is set to become a development powerhouse of India," Majumdar, Union Minister of State for the Development of the North Eastern Region, told PTI Videos.

The roadshow was organised by MDoNER in collaboration with the state governments of the North Eastern states, FICCI, and Invest India.

In a post on 'X', Majumdar said, "#InvestInNE Garnering investor interest in Hyderabad! A full house today as Hyderabad hosts the 2nd Northeast Trade & Investment Roadshow. Investors are keen to explore immense opportunities in India’s North East—an untapped growth powerhouse!" During his address at the event, Majumdar invited investors to be part of the transformation led by Prime Minister Modi, who, according to the minister, is leaving no stone unturned to develop the Northeast region.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, senior officials from MDoNER, and representatives from various North Eastern states were also present at the event.