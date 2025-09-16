Northeast trade meet brings together stakeholders in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) The 4th Northeast Export Promotional Meet held here on Tuesday brought together policymakers, diplomats, officials, industry leaders and entrepreneurs from across the region, along with business delegations from neighbouring countries.

The event was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the office of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a statement said.

ICC's Northeast regional director, Ishantor Sobhapandit, underlined the importance of such forums in creating meaningful dialogue and trade linkages.

He highlighted the strategic significance of the Northeast as a vital connector with Southeast Asian countries.

The inaugural session was attended by Namgay Pelden, vice-consul of Bhutan to Guwahati, Zikrul Hasan Fahad, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh, Satinder Kumar Bhalla, secretary, North Eastern Council, and senior officials from the Assam government and other stakeholder institutions.

MEA joint secretary (states division), A Ajay Kumar, emphasised the central government's commitment to strengthening connectivity, trade facilitation and market access for the Northeast as a vital part of India's Act East Policy.

DGFT's Ajay Kumar Srivastava highlighted its role in facilitating export promotion schemes, simplifying trade procedures and supporting exporters in exploring new markets.

The meet also featured a trade and export awareness session which focused on export facilitation, financing, logistics and unlocking opportunities in regional and international markets.

A buyer-seller meet was also held as part of the event.

Indian exporters from different states, including all eight states of the Northeast, held B2B interactions with buyers from Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, the statement added.