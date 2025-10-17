Northeast transforming into India's growth engine under Modi govt: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Northeastern region has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

Expressing his pride, Scindia noted that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has advanced on the three pillars of reform, reach and results, achieving record growth in infrastructure, investment, governance and youth engagement.

"The Northeast today represents the spirit of a new India – empowered, connected and future-ready. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, the region has transformed from a frontier into a front-runner, symbolising confidence and competitiveness," he said at a press conference.

He noted that the decadal GDP growth of the Northeastern states has been higher than the national average.

The Union minister further highlighted the region's high literacy rate and demographic dividend, with 70 per cent of the population below the age of 28 years and said that all these combine to make the region the growth engine of India in the true sense.

Scindia said the ministry achieved its highest-ever expenditure of Rs 3,447.71 crore in 2024-25, marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.

This performance reflects MDoNER's focus on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring and timely delivery.

Weekly review mechanisms, four-installment fund releases, and digital tracking through the 'Poorvottar Vikas Setu' portal have enhanced transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects, he said. PTI ACB ACB OZ OZ