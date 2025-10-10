NorthEast United FC keeps a seat empty as tribute to Zubeen at India-Singapore tie

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) NorthEast United FC has kept one seat empty in the India-Singapore Asia Cup football qualifier in the Southeast Asian nation as a tribute to singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who died there last month and was known for his love for the sport.

The club members, who were in Singapore for the match on Thursday, paid the tribute that way. The tie ended with a 1-1 draw.

“FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. A seat left empty. A thousand hearts full! In the stands of Singapore, one chair stood still — for Zubeen Da!” the football club, representing the states of North East India, said in a post on social media.

“For the man who sang our dreams, lived our passion, and loved football like life itself; the Brigade paid tribute to the legend in the place where he took his last breath,” it added.

A number 10 jersey, with a photo of Garg playing football and the caption ‘Football is life’ quoted to him, was placed on the chair.

The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The Highlander Brigade, as the club is popularly known, recalled how Garg had said that football was his first love.

“And even now, his spirit plays on — in every chant, every beat of our drums, every cheer that rises for us!” it added.

The post further said that from Assam’s muddy fields to Moscow’s grand arenas, “he carried our soul wherever he went for the beautiful game”.

An avid football fan, Garg had travelled to Russia to watch the FIFA World Cup and posted on social media, exhorting the youth to take up the sport more back home.

“Football is the game he loved the most. Zubeen Da, you’re not gone. You’re just playing from the skies now. Forever our music. Forever our roar. Forever our Zubeen Da!” the post added. PTI SSG NN