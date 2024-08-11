Northeast wing of federation of ex-servicemen in banking sector formed

Guwahati, Aug 11 (PTI) To press for their legal rights and provide support to colleagues across various sectors, the Northeast wing of a pan-India body of ex-servicemen working in the banking sector has been formed, a statement said on Sunday.

This team is set to play a crucial role in advocating for their rights, improving working conditions and fostering a supportive community for the esteemed members, it said.

Samrat Shome, secretary of the regional committee, said, "There are many unique problems faced by ex-servicemen, who are working in the banking sector post-retirement from active service. There are legal rights and benefits that must be ensured to the ex-servicemen and we will work to ensure that our members get these." Citing an example, he said banks have a fixed quota for recruitment of ex-servicemen, but in many cases the vacancies are not filled as per the number of jobs assured for them.

"We will take up such instances and ensure our members are not deprived," he said.

The newly formed committee will also provide support to ex-servicemen engaged in other sectors as well, Shome said.

Kushal Kumar Das was named the president and Dipankar Bharali the treasurer of the Northeast committee, formed during a meeting of All India Ex-Serviceman Bank Employees Federation here on Saturday which was attended by the president and secretary of the central committee Praveen Kumar Sharma and Suresh Kumar respectively.

Among the initiatives to be undertaken by the committee are developing new programmes to support the professional and personal needs of the members.

The new regional wing will also organise workshops and seminars to promote continuous learning and career growth, the statement said.