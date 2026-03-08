Northeast witnessing connectivity development: Vice President Radhakrishnan

Agartala, Mar 8 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the Northeast has been witnessing connectivity development over the past decade, boosting economic activities in the region.

Addressing the convocation of Tripura Central University at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura, he said that in the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relentlessly tapped the potential of the Northeast.

"I hail from Chennai, and it was difficult to travel from Chennai to Agartala on the same day. Now, with better infrastructure in place, many long-distance trains connect Agartala. Today, we can travel from Kohima to Agartala on the same day, which is a symbol of a more connected India," he said.

Radhakrishnan said, "In the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relentlessly tapped the potential of the Northeast. The economy is also circulating at a faster pace in the Northeast." He said the foundation stone for the Matabari tourist circuit was laid in January 2026 at Udaipur in Gomati district to boost tourism.

"I was told by the Collector of Gomati that the tourist footfall has increased from 3.5 lakh to 8.50 lakh (annually) at Maa Tripurasundari temple. It will surely add local employment. A stagnant economy will never grow until we push it for circulation," he said.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned the state's move to launch the State Innovation Mission (SIM) under the Atal Innovation Mission for the first time by any state government.

"I thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha and his team for launching the State Innovation Mission (SIM) under the Atal Innovation Mission. It is a significant step towards embedding innovation and entrepreneurship for a long-term development framework," he said.

Radhakrishnan also exhorted the university authority to continue producing high-quality research papers for innovation.

"The Tripura Central University has been making steady progress in high-quality research work. This should be continued with innovation, and the number of intellectual properties should increase. Participating in the national research platform is the signal of arrival on the national academic landscape," he said.

Emphasising proper time management to achieve success, the Vice President said individuals meet several failures before becoming successful.

Radhakrishnan exhorted the students to double their efforts instead of being disheartened by failure to achieve success; success will be at their doorstep.

Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Vice Chancellor Shyamal Kumar Das also addressed the event. PTI PS RG