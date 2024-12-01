Northeast witnessing multidimensional development under present govt: Annpurna Devi

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Union minister Annpurna Devi on Sunday claimed that the northeastern region is witnessing multidimensional development under the current government.

The central government is especially committed to the development of women and various initiatives have been undertaken to promote healthy lifestyle for women and children, she said.

Speaking at a 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' programme here, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development lauded the northeastern region's multidimensional development over the past decade under the Narendra Modi government.

She emphasised achievements in areas such as peace restoration, infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity through railways, roads and airways, as well as advancements in education and health.

Highlighting women empowerment, Devi said that through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), nearly 10 crore women, including 43 lakh from Assam, have achieved self-reliance.

She underlined the ministry's dedication to combating malnutrition through initiatives like Poshan Pakhwada and Poshan Maah, with Assam contributing to over 30 lakh campaign activities promoting healthy lifestyles for women and children.

The minister highlighted that in the 2024-25 budget, Anganwadi workers and assistants have been included in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, providing an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

Over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in Assam now have Ayushman cards, ensuring better healthcare access, Devi added.

During the programme organised by the Women and Child Development Department of the Assam government, the Union minister distributed certificates to the state-level master trainers.

Devi also highlighted the ministry's commitment to early childhood development through the 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi' programme, which focuses on quality education for children in the age group of 3-6 years.

She said that 21,772 master trainers from 35 states and 42,308 Anganwadi workers from 20 states, including 1,600 master trainers from Assam, have been trained under this initiative.

Assam Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog, also present on the occasion, emphasised the importance of the development of women and children for the state's overall progress.

The Union minister also held a review meeting to assess the progress of schemes under the Women and Child Development Department in the state. PTI SSG SSG ACD