Northeast youth key to India’s future: Arunachal Deputy CM at NESO meet

Itanagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said Northeast's youth are a major force in shaping India’s future as he inaugurated the NESO general council meeting hosted by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union in Namsai district.

Addressing student leaders from across the region at the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) meet, Mein said India’s greatest strength lies in its youth, who form nearly 64 per cent of the population, an official statement said.

He described the region's youth as vibrant, talented and full of potential, whose ideas, creativity and determination are vital for nation-building.

He lauded the participation of student leaders from diverse communities, stating that their unity reflects a shared commitment toward the welfare of the student community.

Mein highlighted the Northeast’s growing visibility on the national landscape, particularly in sports, noting that Arunachal Pradesh today ranks third after Manipur and Assam.

He said the achievements of young athletes, artists and innovators from the region continue to bring pride and recognition to their states.

Welcoming delegates to ‘Tropical Namsai’, the deputy chief minister described the district as a place where nature, culture and youthful dynamism thrive together.

He urged young people to maintain this harmony while embracing development and innovation.

Reaffirming the state government’s support for youth-led initiatives, Mein expressed confidence that platforms like NESO will further enhance inter-state cooperation and nurture strong leadership across the region.

The NESO general council meeting brought together student leaders and youth representatives from seven Northeastern states to deliberate on issues related to education, employment, cultural preservation and regional unity.

Among those present were NESO chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, chairman Samuel Jyrwa, secretary general Mutshikoyu Yhobu, and other dignitaries.