Northeastern region witnessing unprecedented progress: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Northeastern region, once synonymous with "bombs, guns and blockades", is now witnessing unprecedented progress, with the government determined to accelerate its growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the Rising North East Investors Summit here, the prime minister said diversity of the Northeast is its biggest strength, and every state in the region is declaring its readiness for investment and leadership.

"The Northeast is emerging as a key destination for two strategic sectors -- energy and semiconductors," he said and added that the role of Assam is growing in strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem.

He said the first Made in India chip from a Northeast-based semiconductor plant will soon be introduced, signalling a major milestone for the region that will unlock opportunities for cutting-edge technology and solidify the region's position in India's high-tech industrial growth.

The prime minister said peace and law and order are the most crucial factors for any region's development.

He said the Northeast was once associated with "bombs, guns and blockades" that severely impacted opportunities for its youth.

"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and insurgency," he said.

The government's consistent efforts towards peace agreements resulted in 10,000 young individuals abandoning arms to embrace peace over the past 10-11 years, Modi said.

He said this shift has unlocked new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities within the region.

The prime minister said the government has made extensive investments in hydropower and solar power across all Northeastern states, with several thousand crore worth of projects already approved.

He said beyond investment opportunities in plants and infrastructure, there is significant potential in manufacturing, including solar modules, cells, storage solutions and research.

Modi said the Northeast is synonymous with a thriving bio-economy and bamboo industry, tea production and petroleum, sports and skill, as well as an emerging hub for ecotourism.

Underlining that the Northeast embodies the essence of Ashtalakshmi, bringing prosperity and opportunity, he said the region is paving the way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy and "is emerging as the frontrunner of growth".

"The Northeast is witnessing unprecedented progress. We are determined to accelerate its growth story," he said while inaugurating the two-day event, which is being attended by chief ministers of the region, Union ministers, bureaucrats and diplomats, among others.

Top industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Anil Agarwal, among others, attended the inaugural session.

"For us, EAST is not just a direction but a vision -- Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform -- which defines the policy framework for the region," he said and added that this approach has placed Eastern India, particularly the Northeast, at the centrestage of India's growth trajectory.

The prime minister said the government has adopted a proactive approach from Look East to Act East, stating that this proactive approach is yielding visible results.

"While the Northeast was once regarded merely as a frontier region, it is now emerging as a frontrunner in India's growth story," he added.

The summit is being organised with an aim of highlighting the Northeast as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment and bringing together key stakeholders, investors and policymakers on a single platform, officials said.

The event is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as a series of roadshows and states' roundtables, including ambassadors' meet and bilateral chambers meet organised by the central government with active support from the state governments of the Northeastern region.

The summit will include ministerial sessions, business-to-government sessions, business-to-business meetings, start-ups and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by state governments and central ministries for investment promotion, the officials said.

The main focus sectors of investment promotion include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing and allied sectors, textiles, handloom and handicraft, health care, education and skill development, information technology and information technology enabled services, infrastructure and logistics, energy, entertainment and sports.

Modi said the government's engagement with the region goes beyond policy measures, fostering a heartfelt connection with its people.

He said more than 700 visits have been made by Union ministers to the Northeast, demonstrating their commitment to understanding the land, witnessing the aspirations in people's eyes, and translating that trust into development policies.