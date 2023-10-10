Northeast's first defence tech show begins in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) The first-ever defence tech show in the Northeast began in Guwahati on Tuesday.

From cutting-edge technology to top-end gear, nearly 200 manufacturers have put up their stalls at the two-day 'East Tech', inaugurated by Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita.

The tech show has been jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Assam government, with MSMEs, defence PSUs and start-ups also lining up their products.

"The Eastern Command is facilitating it by way of providing some hand-holding. We are exposing the manufacturers to our needs and also enabling the end-users in field formations to directly place their requirements," Lt Gen Kalita said at the opening ceremony.

Highlighting the dynamic challenges before the armed forces, ranging from conventional warfare to counter-insurgency operations, he said, "Troops need to be suitably equipped and the nation has to fight own battles with own technology. Hence, we are focussed on indigenous technology in this tech expo." While the defence expo is held centrally every year, the Army has started organising similar expos especially for its different command formations.

"We started it for the Eastern Command by organising it at Kolkata last year. This time we are doing it here," the officer said.

Lt Gen Kalita also emphasised on ensuring procurement through a proper process and the need to feel gaps in placing orders, and timely delivery.

"Financial experts are also here to help the buyers as well as the sellers to understand the procurement process," he added.

Borah highlighted the strategic importance of Assam for defence-sector manufacturers.

"We are hopeful that manufacturers in the defence sector will come forward to explore the geographical advantage of the state. The state government will also extend all possible support," he said, elaborating on the infrastructural and logistical developments underway in Assam.

PTI SSG SOM