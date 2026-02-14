Guwahati (PTI): Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Moran in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Saturday, will strengthen defence, logistics and disaster response in the region, officials said.

The Rs 100 crore landing facility will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and transport aircraft.

The facility has been designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport during emergencies.

The ELF has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft, they said.

It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of personnel for rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

India's first ELF was inaugurated in 2021 in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

Modi arrived at Chabua and boarded a C-130J aircraft from there. He then landed at the ELF and inaugurated it. The PM will also witness a 40-minute air show comprising Tejas, Sukhoi, Rafale and other fighter jets.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had reviewed a stretch of National Highway-37, a part of the ELF, and interacted with IAF personnel on Thursday.

He said all preparations have been completed for the historic landing and take-off demonstration.

The IAF also conducted a rehearsal of the air show on Thursday.