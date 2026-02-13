Northeast's first fish canning plant opened in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday became the first among Northeastern states to open a fish canning facility, the move seen by officials as a significant development to boost the state's blue economy.

State's Corporation, Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister PC Vanlalruata inaugurated the Rs 65 lakh project at Zawlnuam in Mamit district bordering Bangladesh and Tripura.

Launching the facility, Vanlalruata hailed it as as a "new milestone" for the state's industrial landscape.

He commended the Zawlnuam Fishery Cooperation Society and the Cooperation department for their tireless efforts in bringing this long-term asset to fruition.

The minister said having a fish canning plant right at their doorstep will greatly assist farmers in marketing their produce.

Highlighting the plant's role in solving a long-standing market gap for local fish farmers, Vanlalruata said, "While large-grade fish have always fetched a stable market price, our farmers often struggled to monetise smaller yields. With this facility at our doorstep, even smaller fish can now be processed into value-added canned products, ensuring no harvest goes to waste." However, he issued a call for rigorous quality control, reminding the society that market success hinges on consumer trust.

"The hallmark of a successful industry is its ability to meet public demand with excellence. As food producers, we must be diligent and consumer-oriented to ensure this brand thrives," he said, adding that the government is committed to continued support for further infrastructure expansion.

Vanlalruata also affirmed the state government's broader commitment to the welfare of the farmers.

He pointed out that an areca nut processing unit is currently being established in Zamuang village and efforts are underway to expand palm oil cultivation in Mamit, the lone aspirational district in the state.

"As Mamit is designated an aspirational district for agriculture, several collaborative projects will be developed to streamline the farm-to-market pipeline," he said.

The minister also pointed to the successful and systematic procurement of ginger as a testament to the government's priority of securing progress.

The event was attended by Robert Rombawia Royte, an opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator from Hachhek constituency under which falls Zawlnuam.

According to officials, the newly opened fish canning facility project was proposed by the Cooperation department to the Centre in July 2024.

Funded through Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP), the facility was completed with an investment of Rs 65 lakh, comprising Rs. 40 lakh for specialised machinery and Rs 25 lakh for building construction, they said.

The plant has a capacity to process 50 kg of fish per batch, yielding 120 cans over a 2-hour production cycle, officials added. PTI CORR MNB