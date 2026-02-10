Northen Railway extends Vistadome coach service up to Katra, to offer panoramic view of Valley

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Tuesday announced the extension of the train service with the panoramic Vistadome coach to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Srinagar, aimed at enhancing travel experience for the tourists and local commuters along the scenic Katra-Baramulla route.

Launched in October 2023, the Vistadome train service in Kashmir features specialised coaches with 360-degree rotating seats, large glass windows, and glass roofs for a panoramic view of the Valley.

The move by the Jammu Division of the Northern Railway is expected to provide the passengers panoramic views of the key engineering marvels on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), including the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge.

“The passenger facilities are being continuously expanded in the Jammu Division. From February 11, a special train, which earlier operated between Budgam and Banihal, will be extended up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra,” a public relations inspector (PRI) of the Jammu Division said.

In a significant addition to the tourism infrastructure of the Valley, a Vistadome coach has been attached to the special train to offer passengers an enhanced travel experience with a glass roof and large panoramic windows, the PRI said.

Railway officials said the Vistadome coach provides a 360-degree view of the surrounding natural landscape, including mountains, rivers and tunnels, making the journey more attractive for the visitors.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the initiative is expected to promote tourism and provide the passengers with a comfortable and memorable experience.

“This is a pioneering passenger amenity, offering a view of the sky through a glass roof and unobstructed views of natural beauty through large windows, making the journey exciting,” Singhal said.

The USBRL project, connecting Katra with Baramulla, is considered a major engineering feat designed to link Kashmir with the rest of the country through rail connectivity across the challenging Himalayan terrain.

The project includes several key infrastructural landmarks, including the Chenab bridge in Reasi district, which stands at 359 metres above the riverbed, making it the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Another highlight is the Anji Khad bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, spanning the Anji River in Reasi district with 96 high-tensile cables.

The project also features the T-49 tunnel between Khari and Sumber, the country's longest transportation tunnel at 12.77 km, besides 38 tunnels covering 119 km and 927 bridges spanning about 13 km.