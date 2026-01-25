Northerly winds bring down mercury in Rajasthan, rainfall likely in next two days

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Icy northern winds swept Rajasthan on Sunday, with the state's lowest minimum temperature of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Nagaur.

Most of the cities across the state recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

According to the weather office, another western disturbance is likely to become active during January 26-27. Under its influence, light rain is expected at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan from the afternoon of January 26.

On January 27, the western disturbance is likely to have its maximum impact, with parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Kota and Ajmer divisions expected to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, it said.

The weather remained mainly dry across the state during the past 24 hours and no major change is expected in temperatures on Sunday. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in the Shekhawati region and north-western parts of the state.

Chittorgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while Nagaur registered the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius Sunday morning.

Fatehpur recorded 0.7 degrees followed by 1 degrees in Pali, 1.3 degrees in Lunkaransar, 1.7 degrees in Dausa, 2.3 degrees in Dausa, 2.3 degrees in Jhunjhunu and 2.6 degrees in Churu.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions and cold wave conditions were reported at a few places in the state, the Met office added. PTI AG RT RT