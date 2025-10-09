Northerly winds bring down temperature in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) A change in weather patterns and the influence of northerly winds have led to a drop in temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius across Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, the local meteorological centre said on Thursday.

According to the Met office, the weather remained dry across the state in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer, while the lowest was 15.2 degrees Celsius in Pali, it said.

The weather department noted that both maximum and minimum temperatures dipped by around 3-4 degrees Celcius below the seasonal normal during this period.

The Met centre has forecast that over the next five days, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Dry weather conditions are expected to persist across most parts of the state for the next two weeks, it added. PTI AG ARI