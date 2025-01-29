Northern Army commander assess counter-terrorism preparedness in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to assess the operational readiness of units deployed for counter-terrorism tasks.

The Army commander emphasised the need to remain mission-ready for emerging challenges by incorporating technology.

“Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Shahsitar, Surankote (Poonch) to assess the operational readiness of units deployed for counter-terrorism tasks,” the Northern Command headquarters said on X.

He stressed the importance of staying mission-ready through the use of technology and integration with other agencies.

The Army commander also commended the troops for their professional excellence and adaptability, forged through rigorous and innovative training. PTI AB MNK MNK