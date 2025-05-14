Northern Army commander calls on JK Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him on the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma apprised Sinha of the latest developments and different aspects pertaining to the prevailing security situation in the valley, the spokesperson said.

He said Lt Gen Sharma was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps. PTI SSB DIV DIV