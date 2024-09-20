Northern Army commander inaugurates event in Ladakh to showcase innovation in defence applications

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday inaugurated a symposium in Ladakh to showcase latest technological advancements and innovations in defence and military applications.

Him Tech Symposium 2024, themed ‘Harnessing Defence Technology for High Altitude Areas’ has been organised by the Indian Army in coordination with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), a defence official said.

It provides a platform for the Indian Defence Industry to showcase their products, the official said, adding that severe cold conditions, low oxygen levels and low humidity present significant challenges for troops stationed in high altitude areas.

Equipment maintenance and personnel survivability become increasingly difficult in these conditions. Road disruptions caused by avalanches and landslides, along with rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions complicate road and air movement, he said.

The symposium aims to leverage technology to tackle these challenges and enhance combat readiness. This event underscores India's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities with indigenous technology following the principles of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the official added.

More than 90 vendors from various parts of India will showcase their products on autonomous systems, green energy, human sustainability, equipment sustenance, waste disposal, communication, sensing and infrastructure development.

The symposium also provided an opportunity to the Indian Defence Industry to interact with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he said.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Him Tech 2024 compendium was unveiled. Senior military officers and dignitaries visited the Expo Stalls set up at Rinchen Auditorium in Leh and interacted with the Indian Defence Manufacturers.

Indian Army organised a display of ideas and innovations to highlight the advancements and modifications made by its personnel based on the day to day challenges being faced by them and their ingenious solutions. This was a valuable opportunity for Indian defence manufacturers to gain insight into real challenges and requirements, the official said.

The symposium is open to the public from 3 pm Saturday onwards. PTI SSB NB NB