Northern army commander inaugurates 'Param Yodha Sthal' on I-Day at Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Northern army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday dedicated the "Param Yodha Sthal" in Udhampur to the nation on Independence Day.

The day was celebrated with traditional gaiety, display of patriotism and enthusiasm witnessing the presence of army personnel, 'veer naris', veterans, NCC cadets and school children.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Dhruva War memorial in the honour of fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, defence spokesman said.

A pivotal moment during the celebration was the inauguration of the 'Param Yodha Sthal' by Lieutenant General Dwivedi, he said.

Busts of 12 Param Vir Chakra awardees who had valiantly served in the northern theatre were unveiled, he said.

In line with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' initiatives, a tree plantation drive was conducted as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, a spokesman said. PTI AB ANB ANB