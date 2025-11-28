Northern Army Commander inaugurates project Sena Sarthi in Leh, reviews ops preparedness in Siachen

Leh/Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Friday dedicated the first-of-its-kind project Sena Sarthi to the armed forces operating in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Under the project, the Indian Army, in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has commissioned underground fuel, oil and lubricant storage facilities in the Kargil sector in a major advancement towards strengthening logistics infrastructure in high-altitude areas, the spokesperson said.

The project was e-inaugurated in Leh by the northern army commander and BPCL Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen in the presence of Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, Corps Commander, Fire and Fury Corps.

These newly constructed storage tanks will significantly enhance fuel holding capacity, ensuring sustained operational preparedness for troops deployed in one of the most challenging terrains and climatic conditions in the country, the spokesperson said.

"It will double the existing underground fuel storage capacity in a single season — a leap unmatched in 25 years," the official added.

On Thursday, the Army Commander visited the forward areas of the Siachen and Batalik sectors in Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops.

The Commander interacted with the troops and appreciated their exemplary professionalism, high morale and resolute commitment to remain perpetually battleworthy, the spokesperson said.