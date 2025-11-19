Northern army commander launches 4-day special eye camp in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday launched a four-day eye camp 'Operation Drishti' at the Northern Command hospital in Udhampur, officials said.

"A mega cataract surgery eye camp from November 19 to 22, is being organised at Udhampur by Command hospital Northern Command in collaboration with the surgical team of Army hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi,” a defence spokesperson said.

The event is being conducted under the aegis of headquarters Northern Command and the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The programme, inaugurated by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, is part of Operation Sadbhavna and is aimed at benefitting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the critical sector of healthcare, the spokesperson said.

The event will further strengthen the bond between the people and the Army.

The four-day camp, scheduled from November 19 to 22, will cater to a large number of beneficiaries from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including remote villages in Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Bhaderwah and Ramban, providing quality cataract screening and advanced surgery by a team of highly qualified specialists. Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) training for young Medical Officers of the Northern Command was conducted at Command Hospital, Udhampur, from November 13 to 15, with experts from the Army Medical Corps and AIIMS Jammu imparting specialised instruction, officials said.

They said the training aimed to enhance the capability of Medical Officers in handling emergency and trauma cases in challenging operational environments. PTI AB NB NB