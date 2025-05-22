Northern Army Commander meets Ladakh LG, discusses security situation

Leh/Jammu, May 22 (PTI) Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig B D Mishra (Retd.) in Leh on Thursday and discussed the security situation of the Union Territory.

Lieutenant General Sharma assumed the appointment of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command on May 1.

"The GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt General Pratik Sharma, along with GOC 14 Corps Lt General Hitesh Bhalla and other officials from the Northern Command, paid a courtesy call on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd)," the office of the LG of Ladakh said on X. PTI AB AS AS