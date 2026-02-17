Northern Army commander meets LG Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday met Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta in Leh and they discussed the security situation, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla during the meeting.

Gupta appreciated the Army's role in safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety of the people, while the GOC-in-C reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to the security and integrity of the Union territory, they said. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY