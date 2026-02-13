Northern Army Commander review security measures in J-K

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma has reviewed security measures aimed at strengthening the counter-terrorism framework at a joint meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Friday.

The Army commander chaired the weekly joint control centres' meeting in virtual mode on Thursday, the Northern Command headquarters said on X.

In addition to the senior military leadership, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the police, CRPF and other stakeholders from the Srinagar and Jammu divisions.

“Discussions focused on intelligence sharing, boosting joint readiness, refining inter-agency synergy and further strengthening the counter-terrorism framework,” it said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of multiple joint operations underway in various areas across the Union Territory and inputs concerning threat perception.