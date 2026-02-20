Northern Army commander reviews anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Friday reviewed the anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir and assessed the operational preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited #NorthKashmir to review the anti-infiltration grid and assess operational preparedness along the #LoC," the army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said that during his visit, the army commander interacted with the troops, commending them for their battle-hardened resilience, indomitable courage and unwavering commitment to duty.

"He exhorted all ranks to relentlessly refine their professional acumen and harness emerging technologies, ensuring they remain formidable in action and mission-ready in defence of the nation," the Northern Command said. PTI SSB MPL MPL