Northern army commander reviews anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar reviewed the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorism grid in the Kashmir Valley, the Army said on Thursday.

"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units along #LineofControl in Gurez Sector and the hinterland forces to review anti infiltration and Counter-terrorism grid," the Northern Command said on X.

The commander commended troops for their operational readiness in challenging conditions and exhorted them to maintain high state of morale in extreme weather and terrain conditions, it said.