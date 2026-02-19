Northern Army commander reviews combat preparedness in Siachen sector in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Thursday visited the Siachen sector and reviewed the combat potential and operational preparedness of troops.

The Army commander lauded the professionalism, courage and dedication of the soldiers deployed at one of the world's highest and coldest military zones and urged all ranks to embrace technology to effectively meet the challenges of modern warfare.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Siachen Brigade to review combat potential and operational preparedness," the Northern Command Headquarters said in a post on X.

Sharma also visited the Siachen Ski Node, where he evaluated the training infrastructure and skiing capabilities, and interacted with troops operating in the extremely harsh climate and terrain.

Commending their high morale and steadfast commitment, he reiterated the importance of technological adaptation in maintaining operational superiority in the Siachen glacier.

The Army commander, during his visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh, also visited forward posts in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, where he reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness.

He also interacted with troops and commended their unwavering dedication, high state of combat readiness and professional excellence while operating in the challenging terrain. PTI AB ARB ARB