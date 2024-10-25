Northern Army commander reviews combat readiness of forces in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday reviewed the operational and combat readiness of the forces in the Kashmir valley.

Lt Gen Kumar visited the Srinagar based 15 Corps of the Army which is also called Chinar Corps.

"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC visited #ChinarCorps to review the operational and combat readiness of forces. The #GOC, #ChinarCorps briefed on the security architecture and measures in place to counter evolving threats," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army said the Northern Army Commander was also briefed by Chinar Healers on the latest trauma care kits, designed to enhance battlefield medical care.

"#ArmyCdr emphasised on critical need for vigilance and adaptability in the face of dynamic security challenges and exhorted all ranks to uphold professionalism and maintain operational excellence in the region," the Army said. PTI SSB NB NB