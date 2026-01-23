Northern Army commander reviews inter-agency core group security

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired an inter-agency core group security review meeting here, with a focus on enhancing joint operations and strengthening coordination among various security agencies in Kashmir, the Army said on Friday.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired a Core Group Security Review meeting at Srinagar with senior officials of Army, police, CRPF and other security agencies," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

It said the meeting held on Thursday focused on enhancing joint operations and strengthening coordination among various security agencies in the Kashmir Valley.

It also discussed bolstering inter-agency intelligence sharing and strengthening coordination through Joint Control Centres for optimal operational effectiveness, the Chinar Corps added. PTI SSB SKY SKY