Northern Army commander reviews 'operational environment' in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Saturday comprehensively reviewed the "operational environment" in the Kashmir valley.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC visited formations and units across North and South Kashmir and carried out a comprehensive review of the operational environment," the Army's Northern Command said on X.

It said the Army commander interacted with troops and staff at the Joint Control Centre, emphasising close coordination and unified synergy to counter the emerging threats.

"He highlighted that enhanced inter-agency synergy will enable dynamic operational control, real-time intelligence sharing and enhanced situational awareness," the Northern Command said.